TONIGHT: The steady rain will move north out of the state. A few showers and drizzle will continue through the night. Temperatures will actually warm into the 50s as we near Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warm and breezy. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with southwest winds 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, and become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Our warm and windy weather continues. I think Thursday will be a little warmer and sunnier. Temperatures will warm near 80° with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds 15-20 mph. There will be a few thunderstorms over northwest Arkansas Thursday evening.

FRIDAY: Our next round of severe thunderstorms will move in Friday morning. Right now, it looks like eastern Arkansas will be under the highest risk for damaging thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a southwest wind 15-20 mph.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

