TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and cool with temperatures getting into the low 50s. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Both days will be great to get outside.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Next week will bring two rounds of rain. The first round will arrive on MLK Day, and it doesn’t look like a big storm, just a 60% chance for showers/thunderstorms. Next Wednesday is the second storm, and this one looks bigger and something we will be watching closely for the potential of severe weather.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

