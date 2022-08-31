A weak cold front continues to move south across the Mid South. Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the state pushing overnight lows into the 60s to around 70° and daytime highs into the 80s to around 90°.

Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will resume Friday with chances of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms returning and continuing through the Labor Day weekend into the middle of next week.

While average rainfall totals will generally be from around ½” to 1″, locally heavier downpours will be possible.