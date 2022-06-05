TONIGHT: Parts of Western Arkansas saw a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Overnight those thunderstorms will continue to diminish and we will be left with a few leftover clouds. Late tonight and closer to Monday morning there will be another cluster of storms that will move into Northwest Arkansas. These storms will impact Northern Arkansas Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: There will be storms moving from west to east across the northern half of the state for much of Monday morning. The heaviest rain will stay north of I-40 with lighter showers possible for Central Arkansas. The rain will move out by the afternoon. Where it doesn’t rain temperatures will rise into the low 90s! It will be humid with a southeast wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. There will be a chance for thunderstorms across the northern third of Arkansas. The rest of the state will remain hot and humid.

EXTENDED: Thunderstorm chances will continue into the middle and end of the work week. The days with the highest rain chances are Wednesday and Friday. Again, most of the rain will impact the northern part of the state. The heat and humidity will also stick around into the weekend.

