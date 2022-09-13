High pressure is right over Arkansas this morning and it is starting off again in the 50s this morning. But with dry air in place there will be a fast warm up again. It will be in the low 80s at Noon, and then it’ll get into mid and upper 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity will stay low until this weekend. By Sunday, there is a small chance of those pop up showers and thunderstorms.