We have a good chance of rain today from thunderstorms. But be aware. Some thunderstorms may produce strong gusty wind. They’ll pick up late in the morning and then really get going through the afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90s before rain. Once rain is in the area, temperatures will drop into the 80s. If you get rain, you will likely briefly fall into the 70s. When the rain moves out, your local temperature will climb back into the 80s.

The rain chance will not be as high for the rest of the week, but there is going to be a chance of rain every day through Friday. It will be a hot and humid week. We may have heat advisories again by Wednesday. This weekend will become cooler and less humid.