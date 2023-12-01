OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear conditions start the night with clouds and fog gradually building in later in the night. Temperatures will be in the 60s till 7pm and then dropping to the 50s by 8pm. Low temperatures will drop to the low 40s near sunrise.

SATURDAY: Beautiful weather is anticipated Saturday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Fog will clear by mid-morning, with a good mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Easterly wind will be light around 5mph and switch to the south by late Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Dry weather lasts through the weekend and into next week with afternoons primarily in the 60s and mornings in the 40s.