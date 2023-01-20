An area of low pressure moving along the Gulf coast will spread areas of rain into the state late Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Lows sill dip into the 30s with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Overall rainfall totals will generally be 1/10″ of less.

High pressure will move through the Mid South Monday with mostly clear skies with lows around 30° and highs around 50°.

A stronger storm system will move into Arkansas Monday and Tuesday with widespread rain that will likely transition to snow mainly north/west of Little Rock with significant accumulations possible mainly at elevations at/above 1000 feet.