TONIGHT: Breezy southwest winds will continue overnight. This will help keep temperatures above freezing. Clear skies before midnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: The morning will feature some sunshine, but clouds will fill the skies by the afternoon. By Saturday evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s. Breezy with south winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday morning. Heavy rain will fall over southern Arkansas with mainly dry conditions up north. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s before a cold front moves through late Sunday. South wind 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: That cold front will be completely through by Monday. This will set the stage for next week’s winter weather potential. It looks like rain, sleet, and freezing rain (ice) will be possible.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.