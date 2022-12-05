Abundant moisture will continue to move north from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a developing storm system in the western United States. Overnight, expect clouds , drizzle and areas of fog with temperatures rising to the low 60s by dawn. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with highs around 70.
Showers and thunderstorms, locally heavy at times, will be likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Mostly sunny and cooler Friday with highs around 60.
