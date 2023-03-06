An unsettled weather pattern will set up across Arkansas late Tuesday into early Friday as a cold front drops south into the state and disturbances move northeast from the Southern Plains. With recent heavy rainfall, the risk of localized Flash Flooding will increase especially by late Wednesday and Thursday as moderate to occasionally heavy rain moves through. At this time, the threat of severe weather is very low.
Brief relief from the wet weather will move in late Friday and Saturday before another storm system ups rain chances by Saturday night and Sunday.
