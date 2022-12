Central Arkansas is foggy this morning and there is a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM.

As the rain chance picks up during the morning hours the fog will likely thin out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s today.

Rain and fog are likely again tonight, but will end very early Friday morning. While during the day Friday should be dry, rain returns once more Friday night through Thursday. Many places may pick up two more inches of rain by the end of Saturday.