Temperatures are starting off in the low 70s in Central AR with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cool front is dropping through the state and that will keep the rain chance around all morning and all afternoon. South Arkansas has a nearly guaranteed chance of rain. Whereas, it’s a 50% chance in Central Arkansas. North Arkansas has little to no chance of rain.



Because of the front temperatures will not get anywhere close to 90° today like it did the first half of the week. It will only get up to around 80 today in Central Arkansas.

Tonight, the clouds will start to clear and some cooler and drier air will come in. This will allow temperatures to drop into the low 60s for Friday morning.