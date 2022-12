Light rain showers with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected today. An isolated snow flurry is possible, but it will be inconsequential.

The biggest story this week is the brutally cold, Arctic air coming Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the negative teens and negative 20s Thursday night/ Friday morning with temperatures getting to the single digits in Central Arkansas and around 0° or below zero in North Arkansas Friday morning. Once it falls below freezing Thursday or Thursday evening, it will not climb above freezing until Sunday, Christmas Day, or on Monday of next week. Start making your plans and preparing now for the coldest air we’ve had since February, 2021 …almost two years.

There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday and Thursday night. Overall totals will be low, but probably have an impact as they may very well impact travel Thursday night and Friday.