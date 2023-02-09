The rain is gone and the sun is coming back today. It’s a little breezy this morning and will be breezy through the early afternoon. Late today the wind will get lighter and then calm down tonight. We’ll reach the upper 50s and low 60s today. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 61°.

Another cold front will move into Arkansas tonight, and an upper-level low will be sliding through the state. These will make Arkansas cold on Friday with a chance of rain showers and a chance of a rain/snow mix in the high elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas.

Temperatures should be above freezing when and if any snow falls. But a little brief accumulation on the grass is possible.