TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: A few clouds will move across southern Arkansas on Tuesday, however much of the day will be sunny. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures making a run into the 70s. Much of the day will be cloudy and dry with a few peaks of sunshine. Late Wednesday night, close to midnight, into the overnight hours a few showers and storms will be possible. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, however, the chance is low. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to end the work week with highs back in the 50s and 60s, however, they will still be above average. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s through the weekend as sunny and dry weather continues.