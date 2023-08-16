TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will slowly start to warm up on Thursday with highs back in the lower 90s. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise. Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days.