TODAY: Warm and sunny weather continues today with slightly more humidity than yesterday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be a mild and clear night. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s overnight tonight.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to warm up on Saturday as humidity continues to slowly rise. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, with feels like temperatures in the mid-90s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday.

EXTENDED: The warming trend will continue through the rest of the weekend as humidity continues to rise. Highs will likely be in the upper 90s by midweek. Temperatures look to be near record levels by next week with feels like temperatures traveling back into the triple digits.