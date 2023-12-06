TONIGHT: Skies will be clear and winds will be calm. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s across most of Arkansas. Here in Little Rock, we will only cool to around 40°.

THURSDAY: A southerly wind will pick up Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with sunny skies.

FRIDAY: The south wind will increase to 10-20 mph. Warm and more humid air will blow into Arkansas. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Severe weather will be possible across most of Arkansas on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a 80% chance for rain and thunderstorms. The skies will clear out on Sunday. Behind the storms will will see a big drop and temperatures and strong northwest winds 10-20 mph.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram