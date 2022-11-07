A warm front will continue to move north into the Mid Mississippi Valley through the middle of the weather allowing warm air to surge north into Arkansas. Highs will soar well into the 70s and low 80s through Thursday.

A strong cold front will move through the Mid South Friday with just a couple of showers but will be followed by much colder air that will keep highs only in the 40s to low 50s and push lows into the 20s to low 30s this weekend.