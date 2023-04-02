TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely across central and southern Arkansas tonight until around midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

TOMORROW: Monday will start off with some cloud cover. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. Winds will also be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will be mostly dry during the daytime hours. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return late Tuesday night and into the overnight hours as our next cold front approaches. Showers and storms are likely throughout the morning hours on Wednesday. These showers and storms will have the possibility of being on the strong to severe side Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Calmer weather looks to return for the rest of the week with a few low-end rain chances.