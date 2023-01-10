TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase into the overnight hours keeping temperatures mild. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will by far be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will make a run into the 70s by the afternoon hours under mostly cloudy skies. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible during the afternoon hours, however much of the day will be cloudy. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late on Wednesday, after midnight, however, no severe weather is expected.

EXTENDED: A few lingering showers will be possible early Thursday morning, with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. A cold front will be moving through the state on Thursday, so the morning will feature warm temperatures in the 60s, and the afternoon will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Winds will remain breezy on Thursday. Seasonal temperatures will return on Friday into Saturday thanks to Thursday’s cold front. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Sunday into next week with highs back in the 60s. Monday also brings us our next rain chance, mainly during the morning hours.