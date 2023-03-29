TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another warm day with temperatures warming into the low to mid-70s. Clouds will build throughout the day. A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, however many areas will remain dry.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening hours on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Some showers and thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes will be possible. Conditions will clear out by the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. The active pattern of weather looks to return by early next week.