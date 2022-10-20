After a morning low of 36° in Little Rock with many other places dropping below freezing again, we are all warming up this afternoon to find the upper 60s and low 70s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72°.
It will be warming even more Friday and through the weekend with temperatures reaching into the 80s each afternoon. Then rain is likely Monday evening and into Tuesday. Some thunderstorms are going to be possible as well.
