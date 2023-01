Another chilly day is on the way for Thursday–even with mostly sunny skies temperatures will top out in the 40s to low 50s with upper 30s in snow covered areas.

Southerly winds return ahead of yet another cold front that will bring areas of rain from Saturday afternoon into Sunday with highs back into the mid to upper 50s.

A storm system expected during the middle of next week will bring widespread rain and, with colder air moving in, another chance of wintry weather for parts of Arkansas.