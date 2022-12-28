The first of two large Pacific storm systems will bring areas of rain Thursday and widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs both days in the 60s with lows in the 50s.

High pressure will bring fair and warm weather over the weekend with highs in the 60s to around 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The second, stronger storm arriving on Monday will bring another sound of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall and a few possibly severe with highs around 70.