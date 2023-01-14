SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start off in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. A gusty south wind 5-15 mph will blow warmer air into Arkansas. Many will reach 60° in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Thicker clouds will roll in by the evening. A rain shower will be possible in west Arkansas before midnight.

MLK DAY: A few showers will linger in the morning. It looks like there will be several dry hours in the late morning and early afternoon. Eastern Arkansas could see a thunderstorm Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a strong south wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. There’s a 20% chance of a stray shower in the morning.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A bigger storm will arrive Wednesday. Right now it looks like the part of the storm that supports severe weather will be south of Arkansas. We’ll keep a close eye on this system if anything changes.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.