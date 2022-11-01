As surface high pressure continues to move east, southerly winds will keep the warm up going pushing highs into the 80s by Friday.

A cold front will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday. A couple of strong thunderstorms will be possible with locally heavy rainfall more likely, especially for the western third of Arkansas.

Slightly cooler and direr air will move into the Mid South behind the front Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

A few more showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday.