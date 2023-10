We have a comfortably, cool start to our Tuesday with a cool front dangling halfway through the state. Then, later this morning, that cool front will flip and move back north as a warm front. This afternoon temperatures will once again reach the mid-80s and close to the upper 80s. Clouds will be on the rise.

We have a big cold front with a very low rain chance on Friday. Rain totals will be low. So, not a lot of rain, but that chilly Fall weather will return this weekend and for early next week.