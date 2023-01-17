A stalled front has lead to some morning fog along the I-30/US 67 corridor. Some fog is dense, so think safety when driving this morning. After the fog dissipates after 8 AM, it will be partly cloudy for a couple hours, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

A few showers are possible well after Midnight tonight, then thunderstorms become increasingly likely during the day Wednesday. From Noon to 6 PM, severe storms will be possible. The highest threat is damaging wind along with areal and flash flooding in parts of East Arkansas. Large hail and tornadoes will also be possible, primarily in East Arkansas. Any tornadoes that form will likely be brief, not long-tracked tornadoes. Large hail should not be larger than one inch in diamter.