After some patchy dense fog this morning, there will be a few hours of sunshine in the middle of the day yielding temperatures into the mid 70s. No rain and thunderstorms are expected today, but some are possible tonight.
The severe weather threat is low, but still existent. Large hail is the most likely severe weather event that will be experienced in Arkansas, but even that is not very likely, and the hail would be marginally severe. Damaging wind and tornadoes are less likely.
Windy and chilly weather returns tomorrow.
