TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Monday will start off cloudy, with clearing skies through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s.
EXTENDED: Warm and sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will stay very low this upcoming week, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry and warm weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.
