TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and dry weather is on the way for your Tuesday. Temperatures will make a run for the lower 90s.
EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days. Temperatures will also stay above average with highs in the lower 90s.
