TONIGHT: Strong southerly winds will keep temperatures mild tonight. By Monday morning temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s. South winds 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Presidents day will be beautiful. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy again with a south wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be different. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A warm front will set off a few showers over southern Arkansas. That warm front will lift north Tuesday evening, and we will see temperatures rise into the 70s Tuesday night. North wind 5-10 mph until noon, then south wind 10-15 mph in the evening.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: For the third week in a row, we will have a threat of severe weather on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has central and southern Arkansas under a slight risk for damaging thunderstorms. Click here for more details about Wednesday’s severe weather threat.

