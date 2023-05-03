TONIGHT: A few clouds will move into the area tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Thursday will start off mostly sunny, with clouds building in throughout the afternoon. Rain chances will also start to increase by the evening hours, mainly across northern Arkansas, but a few isolated showers will be possible in central Arkansas. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will really start to increase overnight Thursday into early Friday morning with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain should exit the areas by Friday morning, with drier conditions returning but Friday afternoon. Hit-or-miss rain chances will continue through this weekend, however, there will still be plenty of dry time. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into next week as above-average temperatures continue.
