TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be a warm and for the most part sunny day. Rain chances will return late Saturday evening and continue into the overnight hours ahead of our next cold front. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, however, the chance is on the low side.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will linger through the day as temperatures cool into the mid 80s. Seasonal temperatures will continue through early next week.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.