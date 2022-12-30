A ridge of high pressure will bring very pleasant weather to the Mid South for New Year’s weekend. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A powerful storm system and strong cold front will move through Arkansas Monday into Monday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe weather damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico surges northward.

Cool high pressure will return by the middle of next week with highs settling in around 50 and lows around freezing.