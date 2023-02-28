It will be a mostly sunny day, and as a warm front forms and passes through we can expect temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and may even hit 80° after starting in the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will bring much different weather. Rain will return and so will the increasing likelihood of severe weather, especially Thursday evening and night. Damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail will be possible with both days’ events, but the probability will be highest in the Thursday event.

On Wednesday, storms will form in West Arkansas around 3:00 and could be in Central AR by 5:00 p.m. Storms will likely wrap up Wednesday evening by 10:00 or 11:00.

Thursday, will likely have off and on showers during the day, but in the evening a big line of storms will likely form that will likely producing damaging wind, some tornadoes, and isolated large hail.

Rainfall totals may be up to 1″ in Central and South Arkansas Wednesday. Thursday’s storms will likely bring 2″ of rain in many places across the state. That being said, some places may get 3″ of rain by the end of the week.