OVERNIGHT: Temperatures remain on the warm side this evening in the 70s. Low temps will be in the mid to upper 60s by sunrise with breezy conditions out of the south-southwest at 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: It’ll be breezy Thursday, with sustained wind around 10-15mph and gusts up to 25mph. There’ll be a good mix of clouds and a little sun. A few showers could creep in to central Arkansas during the day, with around ⅒” of rain.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances increase this weekend, with mostly showers Saturday and an isolated storm possible. Widespread rain is expected Sunday as well, with higher rainfall amounts over NWA. Rain will clear by early Monday morning and temperatures drop drastically. Highs will be in the 50s next week, with mornings in the 30s and 40s.