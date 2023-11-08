WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy. Highs near 83. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with perhaps a few sprinkles. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows near 62. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers increasing around midday, continuing through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs near 65, then falling during the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.