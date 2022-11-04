It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s, and it will be a warm and windy day ahead. Storms will move into West Arkansas late this afternoon and into Central Arkansas this evening.

Here are snapshots of the line as it will progress through the state.

By the time the storms and rain are gone most of us will have picked up at least 1″ of rain and many will get 2″. A few may get a little over 2″.