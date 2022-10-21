SATURDAY: Saturday will be warm and windy from start to finish. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mid 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another windy and warm one. Winds could gust well over 30 mph in the afternoon. Morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Monday morning will start warm and breezy and finish wet. Our next rain chance will move in late in the day Monday.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for the first part of Tuesday. The risk for severe weather looks low, but the chance for several inches of rain is looking more and more likely.

EXTENDED: The rain is gone by Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back to near normal, with highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

