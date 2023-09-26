TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and dry weather is on the way for your Wednesday. Temperatures will make a run for the lower 90s with light winds out of the south.
EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days. Temperatures will also stay above average with highs in the lower 90s.
