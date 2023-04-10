TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly start to decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and warm day. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5-10 mph with temperatures warming into the mid-70s.
EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather will continue on Wednesday. Most of Thursday will be dry, however, a few isolated showers will be possible in southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will continue to warm into the lower 80s on Friday before another chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms returns on Saturday. Dry conditions will return by Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.
