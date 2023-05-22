TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, however much of the day will be dry. Any rain showers that develop will be brief and light.

EXTENDED: Warm and sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will stay very low this upcoming week, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry and warm weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.