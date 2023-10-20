TODAY: Today will be a sunny and warm day with temperatures warming back into the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be another warm day with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.