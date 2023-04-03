TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with a breezy southerly wind around 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start off cloudy and warm. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours, however, most will stay dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. These storms will likely be strong to severe at times.

EXTENDED: Severe weather chances will continue through around noon on Wednesday as our next cold front moves through. Much quieter weather returns through the rest of the 7-day forecast with a few hit-and-miss rain chances. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.