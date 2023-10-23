TODAY: Today will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will liner for much of the day.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another cloudy and warm day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. A few light showers will be possible in western Arkansas throughout the day, however, the chance is on the lower side.
