Our Wednesday is starting off with fog in places. It will become partly cloudy and maybe even mostly sunny by the end of the day with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 76°.

Thunderstorms will form in two places this evening and the environment in both places will have the ingredients to make storms that can produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind. We’ll be watching storms forming in eastern Oklahoma and storms forming in northern Louisiana and South Arkansas. So, we’ll all need to be Weather Aware this evening and tonight.