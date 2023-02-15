It will be partly cloudy and maybe even mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 76°. It may even reach 70° in North Arkansas.

Thunderstorms will form in two places this evening and the environment in both places will have the ingredients to make storms that can produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind. We’ll be watching storms forming in eastern Oklahoma and storms forming in northern Louisiana and South Arkansas. So, we’ll all need to be Weather Aware this evening and tonight. The severe weather threat should diminish by 4 AM, Thursday.